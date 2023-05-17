Fido Debuts $50/30GB Plan as Part of Revamped Offerings

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers-owned Fido has revamped its bring your own device plans, now down to three offerings under data, talk and text.

Available now is a $50/30GB plan after a $5/month Auto-Pay discount. Yes, that’s right, Fido recently debuted Auto-Pay requirements (pre-authorized credit card payments) if you want the lowest price, which Freedom Mobile has had for a while now.

fido $50 30gb plan

Fido says the $50/30GB plan after Auto-Pay is eligible for $5/month for 24 months, so it can go down to $45/30GB.

Other offerings include a $39/20GB (again after $5/month Auto-Pay) plan, and a $37.50/2GB starter plan.

Virgin Plus and Koodo are still offering $55/8GB, $62/15GB and $67/20GB plans. Koodo added a $55/50GB plan today (that was previously only available for existing customers), while Virgin Plus no longer offers the latter after debuting it for a few days. But Fido has kept the $39/20GB plan in its pocket, an offering that matches Freedom Mobile.

Usually, Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo all have matching plans, but now we’re starting to see these carriers mix up their offerings. We will likely see plan offerings become the same again soon, just a hunch.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Koodo’s $55/50GB Promo Plan Now Available for All [Update]

Update May 17, 9:57am PDT: Looks like Koodo has removed this plan from its website. Virgin Plus doesn't have it anymore, so why would Koodo too? == On the weekend, we told you about how Telus-owned Koodo debuted a $55/50GB promo plan for most existing customers. The plan includes 50GB of 4G speed data and...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Rogers 5G+ Launches in Winnipeg

Rogers recently turned on its 5G+ network in Winnipeg, Manitoba. According to iPhone in Canada reader Kris, the Rogers 5G+ map was updated to show support for the company's fastest network in Winnipeg, leveraging the 3500 MHz wireless spectrum. A Rogers spokesperson confirmed to iPhone in Canada its 5G+ network went live in the city...
Gary Ng
7 days ago

Rogers and Shaw to Support Alberta Wildfire Relief Efforts

In an effort to aid Alberta residents impacted by devastating wildfires, Rogers and Shaw have announced new measures to keep affected customers connected and to contribute towards relief efforts. Both Rogers and Shaw will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal, up to a total of $1 million. Texting 'ROGERS'...
John Quintet
1 week ago