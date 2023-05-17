Fido Debuts $50/30GB Plan as Part of Revamped Offerings

Rogers-owned Fido has revamped its bring your own device plans, now down to three offerings under data, talk and text.

Available now is a $50/30GB plan after a $5/month Auto-Pay discount. Yes, that’s right, Fido recently debuted Auto-Pay requirements (pre-authorized credit card payments) if you want the lowest price, which Freedom Mobile has had for a while now.

Fido says the $50/30GB plan after Auto-Pay is eligible for $5/month for 24 months, so it can go down to $45/30GB.

Other offerings include a $39/20GB (again after $5/month Auto-Pay) plan, and a $37.50/2GB starter plan.

Virgin Plus and Koodo are still offering $55/8GB, $62/15GB and $67/20GB plans. Koodo added a $55/50GB plan today (that was previously only available for existing customers), while Virgin Plus no longer offers the latter after debuting it for a few days. But Fido has kept the $39/20GB plan in its pocket, an offering that matches Freedom Mobile.

Usually, Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo all have matching plans, but now we’re starting to see these carriers mix up their offerings. We will likely see plan offerings become the same again soon, just a hunch.