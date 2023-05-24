Lyft Launches in Edmonton and Calgary

Popular rideshare service Lyft has extended its operations in Alberta, now offering rides in Edmonton and Calgary starting today.

Lyft says this expansion follows successful launches in Toronto in 2017, and subsequent rollouts in Ottawa and Vancouver. Over the years, Lyft has facilitated over 56 million rides for more than 2.5 million Canadians.

Edmonton and Calgary residents can now rely on Lyft for a variety of transportation needs, whether it’s running errands, catching a flight, or meeting friends for a city adventure.

To celebrate the launch, Lyft is offering a deal for riders in Edmonton and Calgary. New users can enjoy a 25% discount on their first three rides within the first 14 days of account activation, using the code CA25OFF3 (up to $5 off per ride).

To get started with Lyft, just download their iOS or Android app and create an account, then follow the instructions to choose your ride.