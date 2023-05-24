Telus to Invest Over $11 Billion in Quebec

Telus plans to invest $11.5 billion over the next five years in Quebec, set to focus on the development of network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across the province. Since 2000, Telus touts it has invested over $32 billion in Quebec, building globally recognized industry networks.
The company will partner with the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to expand its 5G network to reach isolated and rural communities. The rollout of 3500 MHz spectrum 5G networks will also continue in Quebec.
The company is also again celebrating 10 years of PureFibre, which has connected nearly 300,000 homes in Quebec. Telus also plans to expand its Internet For Good program to youth in this province this year.
Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, saw some big changes this morning, revamping its logo and website, plus offering unlimited 5G data plans, the first we’ve seen from a ‘Big 3’ prepaid brand. Public Mobile’s changes also undercut Telus’ flanker brand Koodo, which doesn’t get 5G plans—here’s why. While unlimited 5G plans are new, 4G speed...
The big telecom news story of the day is the re-brand of Telus-owned Public Mobile, which is now offering unlimited 5G data plans. This marks the first time a prepaid brand from the ‘Big 3’ is offering 5G network access. Heck, Public Mobile also beat flanker brands such as its sibling Koodo to the punch...
Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced the launch of Canada's first 5G subscription phone service. The news comes after earlier this week, we reported Public Mobile apps had leaked some details about unlimited 5G data plans. Some customers might have guessed changes were coming, as a maintenance window was announced for May 23 from 10:00 PM...