Public Mobile Launches 50GB Unlimited 5G Promo Plan for $55

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a new ‘unlimited’ 50GB promo plan at 5G speeds.

The revamped company is currently offering its $65/month 5G plan with 25GB, but with a 25GB data bonus. 5G speeds are at up to 250 Mbps on Public Mobile, which runs on the Telus network. After your 50GB is exhausted, speeds are throttled to 512 Kbps.

But for 90-day subscriptions, the plan drops to $55 per month. That works out to a $55/50GB unlimited 5G plan. Heck, this pricing undercuts sibling Koodo’s 50GB 4G speed plan, which costs $62 right now, with $130/1GB data overages if you choose to accept them.

Telus offers an entry 25GB 5G plan for $65/month that includes non-shareable data. This Public Mobile promo plan beats it as well.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS and offers $3.25/month back in Public Points.

The other 5G plan available right now from Public Mobile is at $65/50GB for a 90-day subscription (or $80/5GB without).

As for 4G plans, right now $50/40GB ($45 with a 90-day subscription), $45/15GB and $39/20GB plans are available.

Public Mobile is first to offer 5G plans before Telus’ flanker brand Koodo, much to the disdain of some customers of the latter. The company also has new iOS and Android apps, while eSIM support is also available. Public Mobile still lacks any international roaming options, however.

Click here to check out this new promo plan from Public Mobile.