Koodo Promo Offers Cheap Data Add-Ons, Up to 18GB

Telus-owned Koodo has been sending some promotions today to existing customers, offering cheap monthly data add-ons.

The offers were sent via text message, according to screenshots seen by iPhone in Canada. These special data add-ons are at prices cheaper than data overages which cost a whopping $130 per 1 GB if you choose to accept them.

The text message says today is “your lucky day”, explaining you can add an “extremely affordable” monthly data bonus to your account.

Check out the data add-ons below:

$1/month for 1 GB with ADDONE

$2/month for 10 GB with ADDTEN

$3/month for 18 GB with ADD18

As you can see, the add-ons range from 5 GB, 10 GB or 18 GB of data.

Koodo periodically sends out these data add-on offers, which will increase a customer’s monthly bill amount, essentially ramping up the average revenue per user metric valued by investors.

Back in December 2022, Koodo sent out the same data add-on offers, but the monthly prices were far better, at $1 for 5 GB, $3 for 10 GB and $5 for 25 GB of data.

Earlier today, Koodo debuted 40GB and 75GB promo plans but then quickly removed them from its website.

Koodo says these add-on data bonus offers end on June 7, 2023. Did you get these Koodo text offers today?