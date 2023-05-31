Koodo Launches $50/40GB and 75GB Promo Plans and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

First, it was Freedom Mobile setting the $50/40GB price point (but with Canada-US roaming), then Fido followed suit (but offering Canada-US only in Quebec) and then Virgin Plus yesterday.

Now, Telus-owned Koodo has joined the foray, offering a $50/40GB plan like its rivals for new customers, but also adding a 75GB plan that was previously offered only to existing customers and more.

Check out the plans page below which is now flooded with new plans:

  • $39/20GB
  • $50/6GB
  • $44.40/30GB (after 24 months bill credit)
  • $50/40GB
  • $55/75GB
  • $62/15GB
  • $62/50GB
  • $65/20GB
  • $65/25GB

Interestingly enough, the $50/40GB plan is not available in Quebec, unlike Fido which is offering Canada-US roaming for the latter in the province.

Um, did the Koodo plans page just throw up or something? Less than a week ago only the $44.40/30GB, $39/20GB, and $62/50GB plans were showing. From 3 plans to 9 plans in four days. Expect these plans to get trimmed down in the coming days we suspect.

Fido currently offers $50/40GB, $45/30GB (after $5/month credit) and $39/20GB plans. Virgin Plus currently offers $39/20GB and $50/40GB plans.

Again, if you’re on a Koodo plan that has less data than what’s advertised, you should log into online self serve and make a switch.

