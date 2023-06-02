Bell Launches 55GB Unlimited 5G Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Bell has tweaked its unlimited 5G plans for both bundle and mobile-only customers.

For those with Bell services, the Promo 50 plan at $65/50GB has been eliminated, leaving just the Essential 75 plan at $55/75GB and Ultimate 150 Canada/US plan at $75/150GB as the only plans available to those with bundled services.

For standalone unlimited 5G plans, a new Promo 55 offering appeared on Friday, at $70/55GB. It has non-shareable data and speeds up to 250 Mbps, with extra data at $20/1GB for up to 8GB ($0.02/MB thereafter) and includes SD video streaming.

As of writing, Bell is the only carrier out of the ‘Big 3’ to offer a 55GB unlimited 5G plan. Below is a summary of unlimited 5G plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell as of today. As you can see, price points remain about the same starting at $65 per month, but data buckets keep going up. Telus is the outlier with 25GB and 100GB plans, but expect them to increase their $65 plan to 50GB like Rogers and Bell.

The $65/50GB price point for 5G seems to be the standard right now. Telus-owned Public Mobile offers a $65/50GB 5G plan with a 90-day subscription (it was at $55 on promo before).

For everyone else that doesn’t need 5G speeds, flanker brand Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo have some offerings right now that should more than satisfy, such as $50/40GB plan from Fido and Virgin Plus (it’s $60 from Koodo).

Thanks K

