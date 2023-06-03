Gmail Mobile Getting New Feature Powered by Machine Learning

Google is elevating the search experience on Gmail Mobile with a new feature that uses machine learning models to display search results more efficiently. This enhancement started rolling out yesterday and is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve usability and reduce effort in locating specific emails or files it says.

In this new system, the search term, the most recent emails, and other relevant factors are taken into account to generate the most pertinent results for the user’s search query. These results will now appear in a dedicated section at the top of the list, followed by all results sorted by recency. This design ensures that the most relevant information is visible to users first, streamlining their search process.

While this new feature does not require admin control, end users can take advantage of it simply by navigating to the Gmail search bar on their mobile device and typing in relevant keywords. This feature has been a highly requested one by Gmail users says Google.

The new feature’s rollout pace will extend potentially longer than 15 days for visibility, beginning on June 2, 2023. The updated search functionality will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

Last month at Google I/O, the company unveiled its newest AI features from Bard and more.