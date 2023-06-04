Bell’s Virgin Plus Slashes Internet Plans by 50% Off

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is offering up home internet deals for customers in Ontario at discounts at 50% off.

For new internet activations, you get unlimited data, free installation and wireless modem rental, all with no contract. Right now, there are 12 months of credits being applied to all internet plans, taking their advertised prices down by 50% for 12 months only:

  • 50 Mbps/10 Mbps – $40/month (after $40 credit)
  • 100 Mbps/10 Mbps – $45/month (after $45 credit)
  • 300 Mbps/100 Mbps – $50/month (after $50 credit)

Virgin Plus emphasizes on its website, “prices may increase during subscription.”

These prices for Virgin Plus in Ontario are cheaper than what’s being offered in Quebec, as the 300 Mbps plan costs $53/month and 100 Mbps costs $49/month. In Quebec, alternatives such as Videotron’s Fizz are offering a 400 Mbps plan (with 50 Mbps upload) for $59 per month.

Many on RFD have noted this Virgin Plus home internet deal is a worthy alternative compared to other plans available in the province from rivals, at a cheaper price.

If you sign up for this Virgin Plus Internet deal with a referral, you can also save a few more bucks.

