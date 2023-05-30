Virgin Plus Launches $50/40GB Promo Plan, Joining Fido

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Are we starting to see some wireless price wars? Bell’s Virgin Plus has launched a $50 promo plan with 40GB of data, matching Rogers-owned Fido and Freedom Mobile’s pricing.

According to changes on the Virgin Plus website today, this normally-priced $60 plan is reduced to $50 per month after a $10/month credit for 24 months, available for new activations only. The plan includes the usual unlimited Canada-wide calling and international SMS/MMS. Data overages if you choose to accept them are $20/1GB up to 8GB, then $0.02/MB after.

Originally, Videotron-owned Freedom Mobile launched a $50/40GB Canada-US plan with talk, text and data, that included roaming. This nationwide plan offers Freedom Mobile customers access outside their home zones, but a fair use policy states, “if more than 25% of your voice, text or data usage over consecutive billing cycles is not on the Freedom Network, we may terminate your service or restrict your ability to receive service on our third party service provider’s networks.” Still though, the Freedom Mobile plan with US roaming at $50/month slaps Rogers, Telus and Bell upside the head when it comes to pricing.

Check out the $50/40GB plan on the Virgin Plus website below:

Fido matched this Freedom Mobile plan pricing at first, then matched the Canada-US portion but only in Quebec. Now, we’re seeing Virgin Plus match the pricing offer, but the latter is not offering Canada-US in Quebec for the plan.

As of writing, Telus-owned Koodo hasn’t matched these offers but we expect them to make a move shortly. Stay tuned.

Are you seeing wireless plan changes? Send us an email to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

Thanks Kusal

