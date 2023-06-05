Apple Unveils New Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

Along with Mac Studio getting an upgrade to M2 Ultra, Apple has also upgraded its Mac Pro with Apple Silicon as well, completing its pro transition to its own chips.

M2 Ultra brings up to 24-core CPU and up to 76-core GPU for Mac Pro and up to 192GB of unified memory. Mac Pro can now support up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes and rack mount is also available, to go with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

You can order Mac Pro today and it will be available next week.

…developing, more to follow