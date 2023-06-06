Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut Coming to Mac Later This Year

During Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote, legendary game developer Hideo Kojima revealed Death Stranding: Directors Cut is coming to Mac “later this year.”

The WWDC keynote dedicated a portion of time to highlighting the new macOS Sonoma. It was at this time that Apple revealed the new software supports ‘Game mode’ which prioritizes the CPU and GPU power when playing games. This offered a perfect transition to bringing Kojima to centre stage.

As Kojima gave a brief speech during WWDC, he notes that he’s been a “die-hard Apple fan” since buying his first Mac back in 1994. “It’s been a dream of mine to see my team’s best work come to life on the Mac,” Kojima says. The founder and director of Kojima Productions then revealed Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to Mac in 2023.

Death Stranding first launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019. The game stars an eclectic cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Tommie Earl Jenkins. Death Stranding centres on the post-apocalyptic United States. Players take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges who must deliver supplies and reconnect isolated colonies across the country.

In 2021, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut launched on PlayStation 5. A PC port then followed in 2022. The game is also available through PC Game Pass. The Mac port rounds out available platforms this critically acclaimed game is available on.

Last year, Kojima confirmed that he was working on Death Stranding 2. Details are still being kept close to the chest. Though, it’s likely to be a launch exclusive on PlayStation 5.