Apple has finally released the much-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air, which combines the power of the M2 chip with an impressive 18-hour battery life.

Featuring an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the new MacBook Air boasts a fanless and remarkably thin design. The display features a brightness of up to 500 nits and supports 1 billion colours.

Measuring a mere 11.5mm thin, the new MacBook Air is the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, weighing only 3.3 pounds. It packs an immersive six-speaker sound system, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the efficiency of macOS Ventura.

The new MacBook Air 15 includes MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connectivity and external display support up to 6K, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and comes in four colour options i.e. midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

Starting at $1,749 CAD, the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available to order on Apple.ca, and will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations beginning Tuesday, June 13.

The very first hands-on reviews of the new 15-inch MacBook Air have already made their way to YouTube, detailing the new, sleeker design, battery life, performance, and a comparison to the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Check out some early 15-inch MacBook Air hands on videos below and tell us what you think.