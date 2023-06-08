Apple’s Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Hit All-Time Low on Amazon

Apple’s latest Beats Fit Pro earbuds have just their lowest price ever on Amazon Canada, down to $209, saving you $40 or 16% off.

This sale is for the latest colours that debuted back in March of this year. Amazon.ca has Beats Fit Pro in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow at $209.98. Other colours Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple are also on sale.

In November 2021, Apple the Beats Fit Pro. This new pair of wireless earbuds stands out with several notable features, including Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes that enhance the listening experience. They also boast support for Spatial Audio, a technology that provides immersive, theatre-like sound.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Beats Fit Pro includes universal secure-fit wingtips that ensure a comfortable fit for all users. Compatibility is another strong suit of these earbuds, as they function seamlessly with both iOS and Android operating systems.

Active individuals will appreciate the IPX4 rating of the Beats Fit Pro, which signifies sweat and water resistance, making these earbuds an ideal companion for workouts or outdoor activities.

Under the hood, the Beats Fit Pro is powered by Apple’s proprietary H1 chip, the same advanced technology found in AirPods 2.

Also on sale right now on Amazon.ca are AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max.

Click here to jump on Beats Fit Pro while they’re still on sale on Amazon.ca. Might make a great gift for Father’s Day.