Public Mobile Debuts $39/20GB Promo Plan

Gary Ng
33 mins ago

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, saw some big changes this morning, revamping its logo and website, plus offering unlimited 5G data plans, the first we’ve seen from a ‘Big 3’ prepaid brand.

Public Mobile’s changes also undercut Telus’ flanker brand Koodo, which doesn’t get 5G plans—here’s why.

While unlimited 5G plans are new, 4G speed plans remain (and so do 3G but you will see them during activation). One new Public Mobile 4G speed plan is a promotional $39 per month offering 20GB of data, which is the same being offered by Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus.

public mobile 39 20gb plan

The $39/20GB plan from Public Mobile offers unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging. It also earns you $1.95/month in Public Points.

There’s also a $45/50GB (90-day plan) offering, plus $45/15GB plans available for 4G.

If you were on the previous $40/15GB promo plan from Public Mobile, it may be worth switching over to this $39/20GB plan. You save $1 per month but gain 5GB of extra data. You can switch to this new plan but stay on the old rewards system.

Public Mobile offers 4G speeds of 100 Mbps, whereas Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile’s (Bell) speeds are up to 150 Mbps.

The prepaid brand also debuted eSIM today too, but it’s only for new activations and comes with a $5 fee.

Will you be switching to this Public Mobile $39/20GB promo plan?

