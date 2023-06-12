ABB Buys Eve Systems, Makers of Apple HomeKit Devices

Switzerland’s ABB has announced the acquisition of Germany’s Eve Systems, makers of smart home products that are Apple HomeKit compatible. This strategic move positions ABB as a key player in the Matter and Thread connectivity standards, a new interoperating standard and wireless connectivity technology for smart homes.

The acquisition comes at a time when the demand for smart home technology is on the rise, driven by consumer interest in energy efficiency and government incentives for retrofitting existing buildings. Buildings are responsible for nearly 40 percent of global carbon emissions, and this acquisition is a step towards reducing this figure, said both companies in a statement on Monday.

“Our focus is on being the best and most comprehensive provider of smart technology and innovation for our global customers. Matter and Thread, in which Eve is a leader, is a game changing development for the uptake of smart home technology,” said ABB Electrification’s Smart Buildings Division President, Mike Mustapha.

Eve Systems began its smart home products journey in 1999 (known as Elgato), with an extensive range that includes home automation, energy management, security, and appliance monitoring devices. Eve’s pioneering work in the Matter connectivity standard allows smart home products to be fully interoperable, irrespective of the manufacturer and user operating system, via Thread wireless technology.

“Building on our heritage, pace of innovation and brand, we will now be combining our passion, agility and experience with ABB’s international calibre, reputation, and expertise to keep growing Eve as a global leader. The journey to making buildings even smarter has only just started, and I am as excited as anyone to see its potential fully realized,” said Eve’s CEO Jerome Gackel in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

No financial details of the transaction were made available.

ABB specializes in electrification and automation. It also makes charging solutions for electric vehicles and last week announced it would also add an option for Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) to its products, joining Ford, GM and more.