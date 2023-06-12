Here are the First M2 Mac Studio Reviews [Roundup]

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

m2 mac studio

After the first 15-inch MacBook Air reviews were published this morning by select media chosen by Apple, we now have 2023 Mac Studio reviews published on the web. The Mac Studio, alongside the Mac Pro, gained M2 Max and M2 Ultra updates. The Mac Studio design looks the exact same as last year, but there are upgrades under the hood.

Check out the roundup of M2 Mac Studio reviews below:

  • Engadget: Apple Mac Studio review (M2 Ultra, 2023): A better Mac for pros
  • Ars Technica: M2 Ultra Mac Studio review: Who needs a Mac Pro, anyway?
  • CNET: Apple Mac Studio 2023 Review: Still the Creative Choice for Mac
  • Tom’s Hardware: Mac Studio Review: M2 Ultra Powers a Small Workstation Wonder
  • PetaPixel: Apple M2 Ultra Mac Studio Review: It Shreds Through Photo and Video Edits
  • PCMag: Apple Mac Studio (M2 Ultra, 2023) Review
  • Pocket-lint: Apple Mac Studio (M2 Max/Ultra, 2023) initial review: Small but mighty
  • Tom’s Guide: Apple Mac Studio M2 review: More power, same small box
  • iMore: Mac Studio review: The best Mac on the market that’s probably not for you
  • The Independent: Apple’s Mac studio just got an upgrade, but does it beat last year’s version?

Here are some 2023 Mac Studio reviews from YouTube below:

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

Apple’s Mac Studio launches tomorrow and is priced from $2,699 in Canada.

