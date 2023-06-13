Alphabet CEO Asked About Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

In an interview with Bloomberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, spoke about the profound impact of the current artificial intelligence (AI) wave. His company, which paved the way for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is now making strides with its own AI tools, including the chatbot Bard, all while balancing user experience, regulatory compliance, and advertiser satisfaction.

The CEO of Google’s parent company sees this AI movement as a “seminal moment”, given its transformative potential that spans consumers, enterprises, and even countries. Despite Google’s AI products being presented as experiments, he envisions them as permanent additions to Google’s search experience, especially once the company addresses certain accuracy concerns.

However, the journey has not been without its discomforts. As Pichai puts it, the creative power of AI can sometimes result in the technology “making up things”. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about its novel use cases and the public’s enthusiastic response. For now, Google Bard is not available in Canada just yet, despite a recent expansion to 180 territories.

Reflecting on Google’s pioneering role in the AI technology that underpins OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Pichai sees no major changes to Google’s operating model. The company’s commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation is unwavering, despite a handful of Google researchers branching out to create startups or join competitors.

In terms of competition with other AI entities, Pichai acknowledges that while there are areas where Google excels and others where it lags, the playing field is still largely in its early stages.

Asked about his thoughts on Apple’s newest Vision Pro headset, Pichai’s response indicates an openness to the evolution of computing, although he admits to not having seen or used the device.

“I literally haven’t used or seen it, but we’ve always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles. We will have more immersive experiences. I’m excited about the potential for the technology,” said Pichai.

Google is rumoured to be launching its own AR/VR headset in 2024, currently dubbed ‘Project Iris’. The company only released its first Pixel tablet this year.

While the buzz in Silicon Valley largely centres on the race to market, Pichai insists that Google remains cautious, prioritizing responsible AI and ethics over the urgency to be the first in releasing products.