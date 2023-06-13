Google Pixel Feature Drop: June 2023

The latest feature drop for Pixel Phones, Pixel Watches, and Fitbit devices, boasting numerous helpful tools and updates, is officially live. The rollout to devices commenced today and will continue over the ensuing weeks.

Pixel Phones will be receiving substantial updates, with a primary focus on safety and user experience. Users can utilize Google Assistant to start emergency sharing or schedule safety checks via voice commands, ensuring their emergency contacts are notified of real-time location if they fail to respond within the stipulated time. Just say “Hey Google, start a safety check for 30 minutes,” for example.

Furthermore, Car Crash Detection, introduced in 2019, is being enhanced to notify emergency contacts about the user’s real-time location following a severe crash.

Pixel 7 Pro now supports Macro Focus for videos, enabling users to capture minute details with unprecedented precision.

Pixel 6 and newer devices have been upgraded to support hands-free self-timed photos. Additionally, these devices now feature Cinematic Wallpapers, using AI to transform 2D images into dynamic 3D scenes, and Recorder app improvements, including the ability to export transcripts to Google Docs and search for speakers within recordings.

Pixel Phones have also integrated quick access to smart home controls via the lock screen, improved haptic feedback, adaptive charging, and additional voice options for Google Assistant.

Pixel Watches are getting health-focused features like oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring during sleep and continuous heart rate tracking, including alerts for unusually high or low readings. Google Assistant is now available in additional languages, and users can access Spotify directly from their watch. New Metal Links bands will also be available starting June 16.

Fitbit devices have been upgraded with a series of enhancements, including a revamped exercise menu, a Daily Readiness Score, a menstrual health tile, and improved multilingual notification support. Users can also easily switch clock styles and choose from four new clock faces.

Talk about a lot of updates in this Pixel feature drop. Good news for Pixel device owners!