Meta Horizon Worlds Introduces World Chat in v114 Update

Meta Horizon Worlds v114 has just been released debuting some new features, including world chat for text-based communication within the same world session.

The latest release also brings some much-needed bug fixes in the user interface (UI), as well as marked improvements to spawn asset events.

With the introduction of world chat, players now have a new way to connect, coordinate, and interact with others in Worlds. Alongside voice chat, the new text-based chat experience allows users to communicate publicly with fellow participants in the same world session.

Whether you’re enjoying games, attending a comedy show, or making friends at a concert, engaging in conversations has never been easier.

The rollout of world chat is being gradually implemented, initially reaching a limited number of users.

Participants can now also establish connections or follow others engaging in the chat. By clicking on a person’s name, users can access their profile, send messages, or initiate a party invitation.

The introduction of @mentions enables individuals to directly interact with others present in the world chat. Messages violating the Code of Conduct for Virtual Experiences are automatically scanned and removed.

Furthermore, Meta Horizon Worlds is expanding its suite of parental supervision tools. Parents or guardians can utilize these tools to ensure that users aged 13-17 have an age-appropriate chat experience by modifying or locking the blurred chat setting.

For more information on parental supervision and to connect your account, visit the Family Center for Meta Horizon Worlds.