Rogers Expands 5G to Nine Eastern Ontario Communities

Rogers announced today its partnership with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, and Infrastructure Canada, has debuted 5G mobile services across nine underserved communities in the eastern part of the province. This includes coverage in four counties and a single-tier municipality.

The latest expansion brings 9 new wireless sites constructed and upgrades on 37 existing sites, ensuring that Rogers 5G service now spans areas including Ontario County Highway 2, Bridgenorth in Peterborough County, Highway 7 in Maberly, and more. The following areas now have 5G service:

Ontario County Highway 2 from Belleville to Shannonville

Southern areas of Sandbanks Provincial Park

Healey Falls to Campbellford South in Northumberland County

Archer’s Road to County Road 2 in Northumberland County

Bridgenorth in Peterborough County

Camp Kawartha in Peterborough County

Glasgow Station to ON-17 in Renfrew County

Demorestville in Prince Edward County

Highway 7 in Maberly in Lanark County

“With the support of federal, provincial and municipal funding and partnership with Rogers, we are closing the gap in mobile services,” said EORN Chair Pierre Leroux, in a statement. “These network expansions will give local residents access to better cell services, improving quality of life and creating new economic opportunities.”

This milestone is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300 million initiative dedicated to enhancing and broadening cellular services across rural eastern Ontario. The project is a joint venture, with roughly half the funding originating from federal and provincial governments, along with contributions from the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) and the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus (EOMC). The remaining funding is supplied by Rogers, which was chosen through a competitive bidding process.

Last year, Rogers expanded its 5G network in Eastern Ontario through the same collaborative project.

“Rogers is proud to work in partnership with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network to bring residents and businesses in these nine communities access to the best 5G technology and to connect even more Canadians across the region, “said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications, in an issued statement.