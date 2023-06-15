2023 Mac Pro ‘Disk Not Ejected Properly’ Fix Coming, Says Apple

John Quintet
50 seconds ago

Owners of Apple’s new 2023 Mac Pro powered by new M2 Apple Silicon may encounter an unexpected disconnection from their internal SATA drives after their Macs wake from sleep mode, Apple has confirmed (via MacRumors) in a support document, dated June 14, 2023.

This can happen whether the device enters sleep mode automatically or is manually put into this state by the user. Upon waking, users may be confronted with a “disk not ejected properly” alert message.

Users can restart their Macs to re-establish connection with the drive as a temporary workaround. However, to sidestep the issue, Apple has suggested modifying the Mac’s sleep settings to prevent the computer from automatically entering sleep mode. This change can be implemented through the following steps:

  1. Navigate to the Apple menu  > System Settings, then select ‘Displays’.
  2. Click ‘Advanced’, then enable “Prevent automatic sleeping when the display is off.”
  3. Click ‘Done’ to finalize the changes.

Apple has acknowledged the issue, reassuring users that a fix is being planned in a future macOS update. The company will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

The 2023 Mac Pro was announced at WWDC and starts from $8,999 in Canada, powered by the newest M2 Ultra.

