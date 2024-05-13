Apple News+ Rolls Out Offline Mode, New Spelling Game ‘Quartiles’

Apple News+ has rolled out two new features for subscribers: Quartiles, a new original spelling game, and Offline Mode, offering seamless access to content without an internet connection.

“We’re always working to improve the experience for our News+ subscribers,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “Our new daily word game Quartiles is a fun addition to our popular crossword offerings. And Offline Mode makes it easy to access the hundreds of magazines and newspapers.”

Quartiles joins the growing Puzzles collection available to News+ subscribers, which already includes daily crossword and mini crossword puzzles. Subscribers can now also access a Puzzles Scoreboard to track their performance and streaks.

Offline Mode is another game-changer for News+ users, enabling automatic downloads of Top Stories, Apple News Today audio briefings, magazine issues, narrated articles, and puzzles.

Content is available for offline viewing, ensuring uninterrupted access even without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

This feature is especially convenient for users on the go, as downloaded content automatically refreshes when the device reconnects to the internet. Downloads are optimized to conserve device storage while maximizing available content.

With Quartiles and Offline Mode, Apple News+ continues to provide subscribers with engaging entertainment and seamless access to a vast array of news and media content.