Apple News+ Rolls Out Offline Mode, New Spelling Game ‘Quartiles’

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple News+ has rolled out two new features for subscribers: Quartiles, a new original spelling game, and Offline Mode, offering seamless access to content without an internet connection.

Apple News Plus updates big jpg large 2x

“We’re always working to improve the experience for our News+ subscribers,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “Our new daily word game Quartiles is a fun addition to our popular crossword offerings. And Offline Mode makes it easy to access the hundreds of magazines and newspapers.”

Quartiles joins the growing Puzzles collection available to News+ subscribers, which already includes daily crossword and mini crossword puzzles. Subscribers can now also access a Puzzles Scoreboard to track their performance and streaks.

Offline Mode is another game-changer for News+ users, enabling automatic downloads of Top Stories, Apple News Today audio briefings, magazine issues, narrated articles, and puzzles.

Content is available for offline viewing, ensuring uninterrupted access even without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

Apple News Plus Offline Mode inline jpg large 2x

This feature is especially convenient for users on the go, as downloaded content automatically refreshes when the device reconnects to the internet. Downloads are optimized to conserve device storage while maximizing available content.

With Quartiles and Offline Mode, Apple News+ continues to provide subscribers with engaging entertainment and seamless access to a vast array of news and media content.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Mac

Apple’s Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac Get Major Updates

Besides unveiling an update to Logic Pro for iPad and Mac, Apple today also introduced a significant update to its video editing software as well. The new Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 harnesses the capabilities of the latest M4 iPad Pro, transforming it into a multicam production studio. This version introduces Live Multicam, allowing...
Austin Blake
6 days ago

Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac with AI-Driven Features

Apple today unveiled significant updates to its professional music creation platforms, Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11. The new versions offer advanced songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing capabilities, enhanced by artificial intelligence. The updates introduce studio assistant features designed to assist artists while ensuring they maintain full creative control. New...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air on Sale for $799, Save $500

If you’re looking for a ‘cheap’ Apple laptop, the company’s M1 MacBook Air has been slashed down to $799 over at The Source and Amazon Canada, saying that it’s a discount of $500 off. The M1 MacBook Air first debuted back in November 2020, so the laptop is coming up to four years old. The...
IIC Deals
4 weeks ago