Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac with AI-Driven Features

Apple today unveiled significant updates to its professional music creation platforms, Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11.

The new versions offer advanced songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing capabilities, enhanced by artificial intelligence. The updates introduce studio assistant features designed to assist artists while ensuring they maintain full creative control.

New to Logic Pro are ‘Session Players’—expanding the popular ‘Drummer’ feature to include a Bass Player and Keyboard Player, aiding in dynamic music composition. The ‘Stem Splitter’ feature enables users to isolate and manipulate individual components of a single audio recording. Additionally, ‘ChromaGlow’ provides options to instantly add warmth to tracks, simulating the effect of classic studio hardware.

“Logic Pro’s new AI-backed updates, paired with the power of iPad, Mac, and M-series Apple silicon, provide an unparalleled music creation experience,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s Senior Director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps in a statement.

The launch also includes practical tools for musicians, such as AI-driven backing bands that adapt to feedback, and the ability to extract inspiring performances from informal recordings with Stem Splitter. These features are optimized for the high performance of Apple’s M-series chips.

Logic Pro for Mac 11 will be available for a one-time purchase of $249.99 CAD or as a free update for existing users starting May 13, requiring macOS Ventura 13.5 or later.

Similarly, Logic Pro for iPad 2 will be accessible on the App Store for $6.99 CAD per month or $69 CAD annually, with a one-month free trial for new users, requiring iPadOS 17.4 or later.

Of course, these new updated apps will run great on the new iPad Air and iPad Pro unveiled today by Apple.