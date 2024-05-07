Apple’s Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac Get Major Updates

Besides unveiling an update to Logic Pro for iPad and Mac, Apple today also introduced a significant update to its video editing software as well.

The new Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 harnesses the capabilities of the latest M4 iPad Pro, transforming it into a multicam production studio. This version introduces Live Multicam, allowing users to connect and preview up to four cameras simultaneously, streamlining the production process.

To complement Live Multicam, Apple also launched Final Cut Camera, a new video capture app for iPhone and iPad. This app enables creators to wirelessly connect and remotely control each video angle with advanced professional controls. It also functions as a standalone app for professional video capture on iPhone and iPad.

Another big feature is external project support, which allows users to edit projects directly from an external drive connected via the iPad Pro’s Thunderbolt interface. This update leverages the power of the M4 chip in the new iPad Pro, facilitating faster colour grading, effect application, and rendering of graphically intense timelines.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 offers customizable content for editing, supported by the new Apple Pencil Pro’s advanced features like barrel roll and squeeze for Live Drawing. The update introduces 12 new color-grading presets, basic text titles, new soundtracks, and dynamic backgrounds to enhance project customization.

On the Mac side, Final Cut Pro 10.8 introduces new AI features that simplify the customization of videos and photos. These tools accelerate workflows with enhanced colour correction, video effects management, and improved navigation and search capabilities within the timeline.

“Users have been loving the portability and flexibility of editing with Final Cut Pro for iPad. It was designed from the ground up to take advantage of everything iPad has to offer, and that continues with the latest advances like Apple Pencil Pro and the M4 chip,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will be available later this spring as a free update for existing users and can be purchased on the App Store for $6.99 CAD per month or $69 CAD per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.

Final Cut Camera will also be available for free as a standalone app. Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 will be available as a free update for existing users and for $399.99 CAD for new users on the Mac App Store, including a free 90-day trial for new downloads.