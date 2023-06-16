Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Press Photo Reveals Major Updates

A leaked press photo of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 reveals some major design changes to the clamshell-style foldable smartphone.

Obtained by MySmartPrice, the alleged press render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 showcases the device’s massive cover display when unfolded, covering almost half of the rear panel.

As you can notice in the image above, the external display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is bigger than ever before. Samsung’s Z Flip series phones have thus far featured a 1.9-inch display.

However, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will boast a significantly bigger cover screen. According to rumors, the device will sport a 3.4-inch display, surpassing the 3.26-inch screen found in the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Unlike the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not include cutouts for the rear camera setup and LED flash.

The larger display in the Z Flip 5 has resulted in a rearrangement of the camera sensors and LED flash, which are now positioned horizontally beside each other.

The render also showcases various use cases for the expanded cover display. Users can utilize the outer screen as a viewfinder for capturing high-quality images with the rear camera. Additionally, the outer display can be used for controlling music playback.

Based on leaked specifications, here’s what you can expect to see in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it debuts at the rumoured Seoul Unpacked event on July 26.