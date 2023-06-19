Snapchat, Disney Partner to Celebrate Disney100 with AR

To celebrate Disney’s 100 years of storytelling, Snapchat and Disney have partnered to bring Disney’s beloved characters and tales to life through Snapchat’s AR technology.

From one generation to the next, Disney’s stories have lived on. For Disney100, Snap is creating a seamless integration of these characters into the real world by showcasing the potential of Augmented Reality.

Through this AR experience, users can embark on thrilling adventures such as soaring through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, or exploring the underwater world of Pandora inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water.

With Snap AR, characters come to life alongside you, responding to each and every move. The costumes are meticulously crafted and tailored to each individual for a realistic and personalized encounter.

Additionally, cinematic environments, extending in all directions, transform ordinary surfaces into captivating displays that transport audiences into the heart of these extraordinary stories.

“We are so thrilled to bring the enchantment of Disney to life in a unique and immersive way, both for those attending Cannes and for audiences at home,” said Rob Wilk, President of the Americas at Snap.

“Our state-of-the-art AR technology will redefine the experience of Disney stories, demonstrating that with a sprinkle of fairy dust, anything becomes possible.”

With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with AR daily, and an average of 6 billion AR Lens plays each day, Snapchat’s AR capabilities have captivated a global audience.

The platform boasts over 750 million monthly active users worldwide, reaching an impressive 75% of 13- to 34-year-olds across 20 countries.

You can enter the world of Disney on Snapchat by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.