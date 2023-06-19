Telus to Invest $30 Million in Montreal for Upgrades

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Telus announced on Monday a nearly $30 million investment in Montreal this year to deploy and upgrade its 5G networks and connect the city’s businesses to thousands of kilometres of optic fibre.

As Montreal gears up for the summer season and the influx of an estimated 9.5 million tourists in 2023, Telus is committed to providing the city with the necessary 5G connectivity and network capacity it says.

In addition to network upgrades, Telus is continuing its partnerships with Zú, a creative industries hub, and the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) engineering school. These collaborations aim to create urban and 5G labs to promote innovation and connect Montreal’s businesses, universities, researchers, and creative minds with the latest 5G technology.

“For our 3,600 team members in the city, Montreal continues to be a key focus for our technological innovations, and we’re maintaining our commitment to making Montreal one of the most welcoming and innovative cities in the world,” said Nazim Benhadid, Senior Vice-President at Telus, in an issued statement.

Benhadid also highlighted the role of Telus’s investment in enhancing the city’s appeal to tourists and its economic growth. “Lots of tourists choose Montreal for their summer vacation plans, and with our massive investments, we’re joining the city’s efforts to provide a first-class experience for visitors and maximize economic benefits for Montreal,” he added.

