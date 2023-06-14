New Telus 5G Lab to ‘Transform’ the Construction Industry

Telus, in conjunction with École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) and Montreal’s iBwave, a leader in indoor wireless network deployment, announced a partnership aimed at transforming the telecom and construction sectors using 5G technology. The collaboration involves the creation of a 5G laboratory at ÉTS, positioning it as an innovation and research hub for students, researchers, and businesses in fields ranging from telecommunications to architecture.

Telus’s agreement with ÉTS and iBwave forms part of its ambitious $30 million investment plan to bolster 5G and fibre optic networks across Montreal in 2023.

The partnership will tap into the collective expertise of Telus, ÉTS, and iBwave to reshape the construction of wireless networks in large-scale architectural and construction ventures, leveraging Building Information Modelling (BIM). This model centralizes all project data and building features into a single 3D digital representation, fostering improved collaboration, reducing errors, and streamlining decision-making processes.

“Linking businesses, universities, and creative individuals in Montreal through technology, this partnership will catalyze innovation and digitally transform the construction industry,” stated Nazim Benhadid, senior vice-president at Telus. Benhadid further highlighted that the research carried out in the 5G lab at ÉTS will facilitate network optimization at significant locations such as universities and healthcare centers.

Ghyslain Gagnon, Dean of Research at ÉTS, expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative project, emphasizing the contribution of their expert faculty and recognized capabilities in state-of-the-art technological research areas.

Echoing the sentiment, Louis Jacob, senior vice-president and CTO at iBwave, stated that the partnership would spur innovation and digital transformation in the construction sector by integrating Building Information Modelling (BIM). He expressed excitement about contributing to the project and its potentially significant impact on the industry.

