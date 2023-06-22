New Tools and Options Found Within visionOS, Including Guest Mode and Shortcuts

Apple’s Vision Pro visionOS software is now accessible via the latest Xcode beta. The first beta was released this week, enabling those with access the ability to check out the menus, settings, and extra options.

With the first beta now out in the wild, developers are able to now see new tools and options not outlined by Apple during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

For instance, Vision Pro’s ‘Settings’ menu offers many options to use to better tailor the experience. Apple has already revealed that users may choose to use the virtual keyboard to type messages, notes, etc. However, the Settings reveal how users can pair and select to use a tactile real keyboard instead. Users can also pair a third-party game controller like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense.

Apple Vision Pro Simulator – visionOS 1.0 🧵: 1) Boot Up pic.twitter.com/AMfu46vf6X — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) June 21, 2023

In a series of tweet’s Steve Moser breaks down his experience working with visionOS’ beta. During one of his videos highlighting the Settings, he notes that this build is experiencing crashes. However, he admits it ” isn’t surprising with the first beta of a new platform.”

Another aspect of the visionOS software is the inclusion of ‘Environments’. Once again, Moser offers a tour of what’s available to him. In a short clip, he shows the simulated scenes of ‘Kitchen’, ‘Museum’, and ‘Living Room’. Each are supposed to represent virtual spaces with Vision Pro’s menu overlayed.

Moser also notes all the included Environments but ones he can’t activate. These include Haleakala, Yosemite, Sky, Spring Light, Joshua Tree, Lake Vrangla, Mount Hood, Summer Light, Fall Light, The Moon, Beach, White Snow, and Winter Light.

A couple of tidbits include how visonOS’ ‘Control Center’ functions. Much like the dropdown menu on iPhone and iPad, Vision Pro’s version also includes all the option to turn on wi-fi, Airplane Mode, etc. Brightness and other accessibility features are also available.

With ‘Guest Mode’, owners of Vision Pro can input a password to protect certain apps. A pop-up window also states that Guest Mode will end if the headset is not worn in five minutes.

Finally, a nice quality of life feature is seeing that apps and windows can be displayed in portrait and landscape mode. This offers users more ways to tailor their experience within this new virtual space.

Vision Pro is expected to launch early next year, with availability starting in the U.S. It’s launching at $3,499 USD (around $4,702 CAD).