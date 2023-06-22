New Twitter CEO Steps In to Repair Relationship with Google

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has taken immediate action to mend the strained relationship between Twitter and Google following a payment issue, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the report adds that after inconsistent payment practices, Twitter is now paying Google for its cloud services. The unpaid bills recently accumulated to over $20 million per month, the source said.

In an effort to rebuild the relationship, Yaccarino participated in a video call with Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Discussions are underway regarding a broader partnership, including potential ad spending by Google on Twitter and the utilization of Twitter’s application programming interface (API) by Google, granting access to certain Twitter data.

Twitter’s payment issues came into focus internally after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. Musk’s emphasis on cost reduction and vendor reliance curtailment prompted scrutiny of Twitter’s expenses.

Under Musk’s ownership, Twitter has faced numerous lawsuits for overdue payments from landlords, consultants, and vendors.

Yaccarino, assuming the role of Twitter’s CEO earlier this month, faces the challenge of leading a business that has experienced a turbulent period since Musk’s acquisition.

Advertisers raised concerns about content moderation and uncertainty surrounding the company’s direction, resulting in an exodus from the platform.

However, some companies have now resumed their advertising spending on Twitter.