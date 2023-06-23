Lucky Mobile and Chatr Promos Give 7GB Bonus Data

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

lucky mobile chatr logos

Prepaid brands Lucky Mobile (Bell) and Chatr (Rogers) are both offering a limited-time promo offering 7GB of bonus data for 12 months, up to a maximum of 84GB (7 x 12).

The promo also includes one month’s fee in credit. Both Lucky Mobile and Chatr say the 7GB bonus data consists of the 2GB auto-pay bonus (pre-authorized credit card payments). So really it’s just a 5GB bonus and the extra data when you set up auto-pay. Of course, this is only for new activations.

To get the extra bonus data, new activations need to subscribe to a plan of $35/month or higher.

These 3G plans include unlimited talk, text, and data at 3GB speeds, up to a 10 Mbps.

So with the promo, a starting $35 plan includes 9.5GB of data for 12 months only.

Chatr and Lucky Mobile frequently offer time-limited “flash sales” to spur new activations. It’s uncanny how both companies seemingly have the same promos, time after time.

Public Mobile (Telus) is offering a $39/20GB plan right now at 4G speeds, so paying a bit extra includes more data per month at faster speeds.

