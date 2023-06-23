Razer Launches New Skins For MacBook, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

Razer is launching a lineup of easy-to-apply vinyl skins for MacBook, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and other pieces of hardware.

Dubbed ‘Razer Skins’, the company is offering ways for customers in Canada, and the U.S. to customize their tech. The skins are said to be made with “premium 3M vinyl materials.” They can protect the devices from scuffs and scratches and withstand higher temperatures through everyday use.

As part of the initial launch, Razer Skins are available for Razer Blade laptops and select MacBooks, including the 13, 14, and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, users of the 13-inch MacBook Air can nab their own skin as well. Razer is also supporting skins for Steam Deck, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles at launch. Razer Edge and Razer Kishi V2 peripherals are also supported.

The company also reveals that Nintendo Switch will also receive its own skins “soon” and that more devices will join the laptop in the future.

As far as designs go, a lot of them are pretty neat. There’s a mixture of geometric colour variations, some hex camo designs, and solid colour options. For instance, Razer is launching a ‘Carbon Fiber’ skin for the Xbox Series S that looks a lot like the ‘Carbon Black’ console Microsoft recently announced.

The company confirms that select countries within Asia Pacific and Europe will receive Razer Skins “later this year.”

Pricing varies depending on the device. Razer Skins for laptops are available for $24.99 USD. Console skins can be purchased for $34.99 USD. Finally, for mobile devices skins are available for $19.99 USD. Razer Skins can be purchased from Razer’s website, Razer Stores, and select retailers.

We’ve reached out to Razer to confirm Canadian pricing.