Apple Arcade Updates for June 2023 Includes ‘What the Car?’ x Amy Sedaris Collab

Apple Arcade’s latest update includes a surprising collaboration with the comedic driving game What the Car? The follow up to the critically acclaimed What the Golf? is collaborating with actress, comedian, and writer Amy Sedaris.

Sedaris, who is most known for Strangers with Candy or The Mandalorian is collaborating to bring a custom level to the game. Players can jump into the “Amy Sedaris Can’t Drive” level now and try it out.

The level is littered with design elements and props inspired by Sedaris and her many projects. Notable ones include bunny ears for her love of rabbits. The level also features many nods to crafts and cheeseballs. References to her projects like At Home with Amy Sedaris and more can be found by eagle-eyed players.

What the Car? players can also use props from Sedaris’ level when creating their own custom levels using creator tools. These levels can then be shared with friends and family.

In addition to the What the Car? update, Apple Arvade has also launched Retro Bowl+ and Retro Goal+, two sports games inspired by the 16-bit era. Plus new updates for existing Apple Arcade games include:

Check out the full list of Apple Arcade arrivals this month here.

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 each month. It offers unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.