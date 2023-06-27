New Futurama Trailer Released Ahead of Disney+ Canada Premiere

Disney+ Canada is set to stream the new 11th season of Futurama, bringing back the adult animated sci-fi comedy series from Matt Groening, best known as the creator of The Simpsons.

On Tuesday, Disney+ released a new trailer for the 11th season of Futurama and key art for the anticipated season, set to stream on July 24, 2023.

After a decade-long pause, Futurama makes a triumphant return from its metaphorical cryogenic sleep, complete with its full original cast and characteristic satirical wit. The brand-new ten episodes of the 11th season promise a healthy mix of content that will appeal to both, newcomers and loyal fans of the series alike.

Check out the new trailer below:

Wanna go around again? 🚀 Stream an all-new season of #Futurama July 24, only on Disney+ Canada. pic.twitter.com/LpNTS9TbW3 — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) June 27, 2023

Long-time enthusiasts will find gratification in the revelation of answers to mysteries that have spanned the series for years. This includes fresh turns in the iconic love saga of Fry and Leela, the enigmatic contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the clandestine history of the malevolent Robot Santa, and the current status of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

Simultaneously, the show continues to reflect on current social and technological trends. The upcoming season is set to delve into the future landscape of topics such as vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and the ever-evolving realm of streaming TV, all wrapped in a new pandemic plotline, continuing its tradition of engaging satire.

