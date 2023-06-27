Rogers Layoffs Took Place in Restructuring Move, Says Report

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Rogers initiated a wave of layoffs last week, as a result of an internal restructuring process, according to information acquired by law firm Samfiru Tumarkin LLP.

Although the exact number of impacted employees is presently unknown, the firm’s employment attorneys are actively reaching out to affected personnel to review their severance packages and ensure they are awarded their rightful compensation. The layoffs reportedly took place on June 22, 2023.

This round of layoffs comes in the wake of Rogers’ record-breaking acquisition of Shaw for a hefty sum of $20 billion, marking the largest buyout in the history of Canadian telecommunications to date.

Approved by the federal government on March 31, the merger set forth numerous conditions for Rogers and required Shaw’s sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron for a considerable $2.8 billion. You can click here to see Rogers migration plans for existing Shaw Mobile customers.

In relation to termination agreements for Rogers employees, Canadian law dictates that non-unionized employees and senior executives at Rogers who are laid off due to corporate restructuring, downsizing, or business shutdown are entitled to full severance pay, says Samfiru Tumarkin LLP.

This applies to workers across the board, be it full-time, part-time, or hourly employees, in provinces like Ontario, Alberta, and B.C. Depending on several factors, severance could reach up to 24 months’ pay.

Back in April, Rogers said it would bring back outsourced Shaw jobs to Canada and have a 100% Canadian-based customer service team.

We reached out to Rogers for comment but did not hear back at press time, and will update this story accordingly.

