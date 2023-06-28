Bethesda and AMD Partner to Bring ‘Starfield’ to Life

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

AMD has today announced that it is Bethesda Game Studios’ exclusive PC partner for the next-generation sci-fi role-playing game, Starfield.

Starfiled

AMD says this collaboration will provide gamers with an unparalleled PC gaming experience set in a captivating galactic universe.

Starfield marks the first new universe in more than two and a half decades from the acclaimed developers of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda Game Studios.

This highly anticipated next-generation RPG allows players to immerse themselves in an expansive celestial world, where they can forge their own path and solve humanity’s greatest enigma.

Starfiled 1

Starfiled 2

Set in the year 2330, Starfield portrays a future where humanity has expanded beyond the boundaries of our solar system, colonizing new planets and embracing the life of interstellar explorers.

As a member of Constellation, the final cohort of space adventurers, players will embark on a thrilling odyssey, navigating the boundless cosmos in what is Bethesda Game Studios’ most ambitious project to date.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda hosted a double-feature live stream at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, offering a deep dive into Starfield.

To discover more about the collaboration between AMD and Bethesda, check out the exclusive announcement video at this link.

