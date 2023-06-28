Bethesda and AMD Partner to Bring ‘Starfield’ to Life

AMD has today announced that it is Bethesda Game Studios’ exclusive PC partner for the next-generation sci-fi role-playing game, Starfield.

AMD says this collaboration will provide gamers with an unparalleled PC gaming experience set in a captivating galactic universe.

Starfield marks the first new universe in more than two and a half decades from the acclaimed developers of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda Game Studios.

This highly anticipated next-generation RPG allows players to immerse themselves in an expansive celestial world, where they can forge their own path and solve humanity’s greatest enigma.

Set in the year 2330, Starfield portrays a future where humanity has expanded beyond the boundaries of our solar system, colonizing new planets and embracing the life of interstellar explorers.

As a member of Constellation, the final cohort of space adventurers, players will embark on a thrilling odyssey, navigating the boundless cosmos in what is Bethesda Game Studios’ most ambitious project to date.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda hosted a double-feature live stream at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, offering a deep dive into Starfield.

To discover more about the collaboration between AMD and Bethesda, check out the exclusive announcement video at this link.