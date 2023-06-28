Designer Shares Brilliant New ‘iPhone Vision’ Concept

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Inspired by Apple’s first spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro, this new ‘iPhone Vision’ concept by Antonio De Rosa marks a step into the next generation of technology.

Iphone Vision Concept jpg

The iPhone Vision’s ground-breaking design features an innovative waterfall display, creating an immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience that is bound to captivate.

Combined with the Promotion Pro, visuals are brought to life with seamless fluidity and breathtaking detail.

Enriching this experience is Space Audio, providing crisp and clear surround sound that perfectly complements the phone’s superior display.

Iphone Vision Concept 2 jpg

The camera system showcases pioneering technologies, with a Liquid Lens for high-resolution photography and a Periscopic Lens, offering exceptional zoom capabilities.

The device also introduces a Back Screen feature, allowing easy access to notifications and widgets without flipping the phone. Notably, it’s powered by a Dual Chip system, with R1 and M2 chips, ensuring lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking.

Iphone Vision Concept 3 jpg

Iphone Vision Concept 4

The iPhone Vision certainly reflects ADR Studio Design’s forward-thinking approach, and offers an intriguing glimpse into the future of Apple’s smartphone evolution.

Let us know what you think of the concept in the comments section below.

Iphone Vision Concept 5 jpg

