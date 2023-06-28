Designer Shares Brilliant New ‘iPhone Vision’ Concept

Inspired by Apple’s first spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro, this new ‘iPhone Vision’ concept by Antonio De Rosa marks a step into the next generation of technology.

The iPhone Vision’s ground-breaking design features an innovative waterfall display, creating an immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience that is bound to captivate.

Combined with the Promotion Pro, visuals are brought to life with seamless fluidity and breathtaking detail.

@iPhoneinCanada Introducing iPhone Vision by ADR Studio Design. Groundbreaking tech includes a waterfall display, Promotion Pro, Space Audio, Liquid & Periscopic Lens, and a Back Screen. Inspired by the future, today. Full gallery: https://t.co/K94BbCnNtA pic.twitter.com/O7ySxmupew — Antonio De Rosa (@aderosa75) June 28, 2023

Enriching this experience is Space Audio, providing crisp and clear surround sound that perfectly complements the phone’s superior display.

The camera system showcases pioneering technologies, with a Liquid Lens for high-resolution photography and a Periscopic Lens, offering exceptional zoom capabilities.

The device also introduces a Back Screen feature, allowing easy access to notifications and widgets without flipping the phone. Notably, it’s powered by a Dual Chip system, with R1 and M2 chips, ensuring lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking.

The iPhone Vision certainly reflects ADR Studio Design’s forward-thinking approach, and offers an intriguing glimpse into the future of Apple’s smartphone evolution.

Let us know what you think of the concept in the comments section below.