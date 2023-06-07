Apple Vision Pro Developer Kits Coming Soon

Apple is set to introduce a game-changing tool for developers, the Vision Pro Developer Kit, as it prepares to roll out visionOS, the company’s newest software. The new kit is part of Apple’s larger initiative to empower developers with direct support, paving the way for innovative apps and games specifically designed for this all-new platform for the Vision Pro headset.

In a move to ensure seamless compatibility and user experience, Apple is inviting developers with iPad or iPhone apps currently listed on the App Store to request a Vision Pro compatibility evaluation. This service will help developers better understand their app or game’s interface and performance under visionOS.

But it’s not just about software testing. Apple has announced the availability of Vision Pro developer labs in six key locations globally: Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

These labs present an invaluable opportunity for developers to witness their visionOS, iPadOS, and iOS apps running on Apple Vision Pro first-hand. Direct support from Apple at these labs aims to assist developers in optimizing their apps and games, ensuring they are ready for the Vision Pro’s official release to customers.

However, the centrepiece of this developer-focused initiative is undoubtedly the Vision Pro Developer Kit. Designed to breathe life into exceptional app and game ideas for visionOS, the developer kits offer a unique advantage: the ability to rapidly design, tweak, and test apps and games on a physical Apple Vision Pro. Now, the question is how much will this kit cost? Expect it to cost nearly as much as a Vision Pro at $3,499 USD.

The visionOS SDK is coming later in June. Apple says developers can prepare for its arrival by checking out the 46 WWDC23 sessions “to help you learn about developing for the platform, designing for spatial experiences, and testing and tools.”

Apple promises that these developer kits will enable apps and games to deliver truly amazing experiences, perfectly optimized for the new platform. Details on how to apply for the Vision Pro Developer Kit will be revealed soon, says Apple.

The Vision Pro headset costs a hefty $3,499 USD (about $4,700 CAD) and won’t be coming to Canada at launch, as it will first debut in the U.S. “early next year”.

Back in the summer of 2020, Apple offered up the Mac mini Developer Transition Kit for $500 USD, which was a custom Mac mini with A12Z chip to help developers prepare for the transition to Apple Silicon, mimicking the first in-house chip, the M1. Apple later asked developers to return the kits, enticing them with a $200 USD credit towards an M1 Mac.