Public Mobile Details Latest Mobile App Updates

Telus-owned Public Mobile says it is committed to enhancing its user experience with a series of mobile app updates designed to address community feedback.

“You’ve spoken, and we’ve listened. Your feedback is invaluable to us and plays a significant role in shaping our journey,” said Public Mobile in its forums on Wednesday.

The company acknowledged the impossibility of addressing all concerns instantaneously, but pledged to make gradual, meaningful changes based on user feedback.

Among the recent updates are:

Version 1.1.2 released on June 9, 2023: This version saw improvements to session lengths, reducing the frequency of log-ins, which means fewer disruptions and less time spent logging back in. It also addressed and reduced app crashes.

Version 1.1.1 released on June 2, 2023: This version presented UI updates and fixes for an improved customer experience.

Version 1.1.0 released on May 26, 2023: This version introduced several small improvements to ensure the app runs faster and more smoothly.

Public Mobile plans to continue its iterative improvement process based on community feedback to ensure the best possible experience for its users. As stated in their post, “Whenever there’s a new update, check back here to see what’s been fixed.”

The news of Public Mobile’s re-branding and introduction of unlimited 5G plans was first leaked when their mobile app updates hit the App Store.

Customers responding to the post said they wanted the mobile app to load faster, while others said the new login process is “very annoying”.

Public Mobile currently still has a $39/20GB promo plan, that’s unavailable from Big 3 flanker brands.