Rogers Confirms Job Cuts After Merging with Shaw

Earlier this week, we told you Rogers had started a round of layoffs as part of an internal restructuring process as it merged with Shaw, according to law firm Samfiru Tumarkin LLP.

On Wednesday, the Globe and Mail reported its own sources say Rogers has been cutting jobs after merging with Shaw and more are apparently on the way.

Rogers confirmed it has indeed cut jobs after merging with Shaw, which a spokesperson told the Globe was a result of “overlap in corporate roles.”

“Since coming together with Shaw, we’ve been looking at the structure of the combined company and identified some overlap in corporate roles,” said Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt.

Rogers says despite having hired over 2,000 people in the past three months, a “small percentage” of employees have departed.

“While we always try to find other roles for our people, a small percentage of our employees have left the company. As we continue to integrate with Shaw, we’ll thoughtfully minimize duplicate roles and hire staff to support our customers and build our networks,” added Schmidt.

The telecom did not specify how many jobs were cut and in which departments.

According to Lior Samfiru from Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, he told the Globe the law firm has been hearing from apparent Rogers and Shaw employees that have apparently been terminated, since June 22. Some of these have been long-time employees and the cuts come as part of restructuring.

Rogers remains “committed to creating thousands of jobs over the next few years as our business continues to grow,” added Schmidt.

Back in April, Rogers said it would bring back outsourced Shaw jobs to Canada and have a 100% Canadian-based customer service team.