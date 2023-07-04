Apple Updates 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air to Support Bluetooth 5.3

Apple has updated its 13-inch M2 MacBook Air to support Bluetooth 5.3. Previously, the device was readied with Bluetooth 5.0 when it launched in July 2022.

The update comes a bit unceremoniously. However, MacRumors first spotted the update within the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air’s spec sheet on the Apple website. Under the ‘Wireless’ category, the sheet now highlights the use of Bluetooth 5.3.

Earlier at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), the company revealed the new 15-inch MacBook Air. This device ushered in the first use of Bluetooth 5.3 in the MacBook Air lineup. Thus, it appears as though Apple decided to level the playing field following its global launch.

Bluetooth 5.3 is the latest version of the wireless communication standard. It offers all the same benefits of Bluetooth 5.0 though it’s designed to do so with more reliability and power efficiency. With the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air’s update, it’s possible that Bluetooth 5.3 could contribute to longer battery life when using wireless Bluetooth accessories.

Moving forward, all Mac products alongside iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch are to support Bluetooth 5.3.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is available in Canada, starting at $1,099.