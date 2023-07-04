Rogers Launches Voluntary Employee Exit Packages After Shaw Merger

Rogers has launched a voluntary employee exit package, a move that comes after taking over Shaw in a $20 billion deal from earlier this spring.

According to a memo sent to employees today, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said, “I know the decision to participate in this program is a significant one. We will do everything we can to provide you with the information you need to help you make a thoughtful decision,” reported The Globe and Mail on Tuesday.

Further along, Staffieri indicated that despite the company’s current efforts to consolidate roles, they remain focused on growth and job creation. “We’re a growth company, and we remain committed to creating thousands of jobs over the next few years as we invest in our customers, communities and country,” said the Rogers CEO.

Most corporate and line-of-business employees up to the senior director level are eligible for the voluntary departure program, said the memo.

While detailing the future steps of the company, Staffieri emphasized that the company would continue to recruit to support network development and customer service needs.

In late June, Rogers confirmed job cuts after merging with Shaw. Despite employees being cut, Rogers said it has hired over 2,000 people in the past three months. The company has also relocated hundreds of Shaw customer-service jobs from Central America to British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. As of July 1, Rogers said that all customer-service employees are now based in Canada.

Update July 4: Corrected to mention the memo was sent out on Tuesday, not last week.