Twitter Explains Rate Limits and Major Changes to TweetDeck

Twitter has recently implemented strict measures aimed at ensuring user authenticity and combating harmful spam and bot activity, it says.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company disclosed its strategy of temporary usage limitations as a step to detect and eliminate bots and other bad accounts that could harm the platform’s integrity. Twitter also indicated that prior warnings about these actions would have potentially provided opportunities for these bad actors to adjust their behaviour to avoid detection.

The social media giant is focused on prohibiting such accounts from scraping public Twitter data to develop AI models and manipulating public conversations on the platform.

While the restrictions only affect a minor percentage of users, Twitter promises to keep its users informed when the clean-up work concludes. From an advertising perspective, the impact of these restrictions is reportedly minimal.

“While this work will never be done, we’re all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone,” said Twitter.

Of course, to get see more tweets and bypass the limited rate limits, you need to be a paid Twitter Blue subscriber.

TweetDeck Will Soon Require Verification

Twitter has rolled out a revamped version of TweetDeck on July 3, bringing new advanced features. Users can access the updated TweetDeck on the web at tweetdeck.twitter.com and opt for the new version from the menu located at the bottom left of the screen.

The new TweetDeck allows users to seamlessly transfer their saved searches, lists, and columns. On loading the application for the first time, users will be guided to import their columns. The improved version also boasts full composer functionality, video docking, polls, and even supports Spaces.

However, the Teams feature in TweetDeck is temporarily suspended but will be restored in the forthcoming weeks.

In the biggest change though, Twitter also announced that in 30 days, only verified users would be granted access to TweetDeck. In order to be verified you need to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

New TweetDeck 2.0 features include: