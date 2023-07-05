Grammys CEO Confirms Music Containing AI Elements is Eligible for Awards

The Recording Academy has recently announced changes to the Grammy Awards to better reflect the evolving music industry, including guidelines regarding the use of AI.

According to the Associated Press, the new rules specify that “only human creators” are eligible to win Grammy Awards, aiming to address AI’s role in popular music.

However, Recording Academy CEO and President, Harvey Mason Jr., has confirmed that music incorporating AI-created elements is eligible for Grammy nomination. He further clarified that the AI portion itself would not be recognized or receive a Grammy.

Mason highlighted that if an AI or voice modeling program performs the lead vocal on a song, the track could be considered for a songwriting category but not for a performance category.

He explained that performances involving non-human creation are excluded from consideration.

On the other hand, if a human singer performs a song in the studio while AI writes the lyrics or track, the composition would not qualify for a songwriting category.

Mason stated that as long as humans contribute in a significant way, they will always be considered for a nomination or win.

The updated AI protocols were introduced shortly after Paul McCartney revealed that an AI system was used to extract John Lennon’s voice for “the last Beatles record” from an old demo.

While Mason couldn’t confirm the eligibility of the song, he mentioned that certain aspects of its creation might meet the Grammy criteria.

Regarding the future, Mason did not explicitly state whether partially AI-generated work could be nominated as early as next year.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and will be broadcasted live on CBS and livestreamed on Paramount+.