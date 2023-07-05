Public Mobile Launches Free Trial in Nova Scotia

Telus-owned Public Mobile is extending an invitation to residents of Nova Scotia to experience its 5G subscription phone service for free for 15 days. This offer is open to new Public Mobile customers in Nova Scotia who activate a $65/month subscription phone plan.

The free trial includes 10GB of data at 5G speeds, unlimited Canada-wide calling and text messaging, and unlimited international text and picture messaging.

Public Mobile is also offering a free eSIM for compatible devices. Customers who prefer a physical Public Mobile SIM Card can get one for $10, explained a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

After the 15-day trial period, customers can choose to continue the service will pay $65/month. This subscription includes 50 GB data at 5G speed and unlimited data at reduced speed. Alternatively, customers can cancel their subscription at any time before the trial ends without incurring any charges.

Click here to get your free trial from Public Mobile in Nova Scotia. No word if any other provinces will get the free trials as well.

