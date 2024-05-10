Telus CEO Picks Salary in Company Shares Instead of Cash

Austin Blake
7 seconds ago

Yesterday, Telus reported its Q1 earnings, seeing customer growth year-over-year, due to high demand for mobility and fixed services.

Telus saw 45,000 net mobile phone additions, while mobile network revenue and fixed data services increased 2.9% and 2.7% respectively. There are now over 9.8 million mobile phone subscribers.

The company’s net income was at $140 million, down 38% compared to the year-ago quarter. Telus blamed this on a variety of factors, including capital and restructuring costs it said. The company saw operating revenue and other income total $4.9 billion for the quarter, down 0.6%.

“In the first quarter, our team once again delivered against our differentiated growth strategy, leveraging our superior asset portfolio, consistent execution track record and proactive cost efficiency initiatives to deliver industry-leading customer additions and solid financial results against the backdrop of a dynamic operating environment,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO.

Part of the announcement yesterday was Entwistle noting he will now take his salary in company shares, instead of cash. He similarly did this from 2010 through 2015.

The CEO purchased 395,843 common Telus shares in 2023 and held a total of 799,209 common shares at the end of the same year, which is 12x his base salary in share ownership, says the company. Those shares are worth over $17.7 million based on today’s Telus share price of $22.16 per share.

Telus held its annual shareholder meeting yesterday, where shareholders casted their vote on Entwistle’s compensation. Shareholder proxy advisor firm Glass Lewis & Co. had argued against the Telus CEO’s 2023 pay increase, which made him the highest-paid telecom executive in Canada, taking in over $21 million in 2023.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Starts Switching All Customers to New Points Program

Back in March, Telus-owned Public Mobile announced it was going to end its legacy rewards program in May, and the company has started to follow through on its plan. On Saturday, iPhone in Canada readers relayed to us that they started receiving text notifications from Public Mobile that they had automatically joined the new Public...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Telus Launches AI Chatbot Powered by ChatGPT

Telus has introduced a new generative AI customer support tool on Telus.com, a partnership with Fuel iX and Microsoft OpenAI Service, with the latter bringing access to ChatGPT. This new generative AI support tool has successfully handled over 50,000 customer queries, improving information accessibility by 28% compared to traditional site searches, says Telus, noting it...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Public Mobile Brings Back Canada-US Plans for a Limited Time

Telus-owned Public Mobile just can’t make up its mind, as it has brought back Canada-US plans after removing them last month. As of today, Public Mobile is showing the following Canada-US 5G plans for a limited time, available for new and existing subscribers. Time to make changes for your next renewal if you're an existing...
Austin Blake
6 days ago