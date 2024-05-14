Telus to Invest $17 Billion in B.C. to Expand Networks and More

Telus has announced an investment of $17 billion to expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across B.C. over the next five years.

The investment is part of a larger commitment to invest $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to enhance infrastructure, sustainability, and network technology.

“At Telus, we know that a reliable and powerful network is essential in keeping British Columbians connected to the people, information, and resources that matter most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Monday.

“That is why we are investing more than $17 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum in British Columbia over the next five years, bringing our total commitment to $73 billion across Canada by 2028.”

Since 2000, Telus has invested over $63 billion in British Columbia to develop network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to its 5G and Telus PureFibre networks. Telus says it is the province’s leading internet service provider.

Telus aims to enhance its networks to be faster, smarter, and more sustainable. This includes deploying ORAN technology across B.C. and Canada to create more reliable, adaptable, and efficient connections.

The company plans to use AI and advanced analytics to optimize coverage and network performance. This year, Telus intends to double the number of new cell towers built in 2023, expanding coverage in areas such as Burnaby, Surrey, Kelowna, and Vancouver, with a strategic partnership with the CRTC to extend coverage to rural areas along Highway 20.

Over the past decade, Telus has connected more than 1.9 million homes and businesses in B.C. with Telus PureFibre, including over 280,000 in rural areas​.