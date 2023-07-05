Samsung Unpacked Confirmed for July 26: ‘Join the Flip Side’

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Samsung galaxy unpacked flip

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil an all-new Galaxy device that promises to open up new possibilities and transform lives, says the company. Samsung is inviting tech enthusiasts to “Join the flip side” and be part of this upcoming announcement.

The much-anticipated event, Galaxy Unpacked July 2023, is scheduled for July 26, 2023. For the first time, the event will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea.

The event promises to be a game-changer, showcasing technologies designed to drive culture and transform lives, says the company. Samsung is set to reveal a new Galaxy device that is expected to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible, it says. Sounds…exciting?

The event will be streamed live, allowing fans worldwide to be part of the announcements. The live stream will be available on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The event will begin at 8:00 p.m. KST, 7:00 a.m. ET, 4:00 a.m. PT, and 12:00 p.m. BST.

Back in June, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was leaked online. Let’s see what Samsung will charge again for its foldables. It definitely won’t be cheap as what we’ve seen in the past.

