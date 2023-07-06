Check Out the Latest Amazon Devices and Alexa Updates in Canada

Amazon Canada rolled out some exciting updates for its devices and Alexa in June, including Echo Auto, a compact device that brings the power of Alexa to any car.

With hands-free features, Echo Auto makes road trips more enjoyable, convenient, and safe. Some of its key features include:

Road Trip Soundtrack: Stream music from Amazon Music or other platforms, creating personalized playlists and discovering new artists.

Stream music from Amazon Music or other platforms, creating personalized playlists and discovering new artists. Stay Informed and Entertained: Get real-time updates on traffic, weather, news, sports, and even listen to audiobooks.

Get real-time updates on traffic, weather, news, sports, and even listen to audiobooks. Hands-Free Assistance: Keep your hands on the wheel and ask Alexa for directions, make calls, send messages, find gas stations, and locate attractions.

Keep your hands on the wheel and ask Alexa for directions, make calls, send messages, find gas stations, and locate attractions. Smart Car Integration: Echo Auto works with most cars, connecting to your vehicle’s speakers via Bluetooth or an auxiliary input.

Between July 3 and July 17, Amazon Luna users can claim a free in-game reward for Fortnite.

By logging into Fortnite through Amazon Luna, players will receive the uncommon Velocity Edge Pickaxe in their Locker within seven days after July 19.

This reward is available to Luna customers playing on Luna-supported devices such as mobile phones, PCs, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, and select Samsung smart TVs.

Fire TV customers in Canada can now enjoy free movies, TV shows, and live TV channels without the need for a subscription, thanks to Plex’s integration.

Plex allows customization of streaming preferences and provides personalized recommendations. It offers a vast library of content, including blockbuster hits, documentaries, anime, family-friendly shows, and more.

These updates offer Canadians a variety of exciting options for entertainment, making their experiences more enjoyable and accessible.

Also, check out the exclusive deals Amazon is offering across a wide range of categories for the upcoming Prime Day.